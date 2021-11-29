Heinicke and Co. had to do everything in the second half without the possibility of a field goal after kicker Joey Slye injured a hamstring late in the second quarter on an extra point attempt that was blocked and returned for two points. Heinicke evaded a couple of potential sacks and outdueled Wilson in a matchup of mobile QBs, going 27 of 35 for 223 yards with the TD throw to McKissic and an interception.