Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.
ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.