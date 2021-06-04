Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19. An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp, which was conduced at the team’s practice facility because of the pandemic.
If Washington does reach a new stadium deal in Virginia, it could mean camp in Richmond for several more years until the full-service facility is ready around 2027.
Fans are expected to be able to attend camp in Richmond as in previous years. The team said free passes would be made available.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL