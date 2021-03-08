The 29-year-old started 13 games at right guard for Washington when it reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Scherff’s rookie year after being drafted fifth overall. Scherff has started 78 games in his NFL career while battling through injuries.
“I love it here,” Scherff said on locker cleanout day. “I’m just looking forward to the offseason and hopefully I can sign my name to stay here.”
Keeping Scherff is a major step toward continuity on the offensive line. Washington re-signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension in January.
