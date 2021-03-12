NEEDS: Only a handful of teams have more cap space than Washington, which has to figure out its quarterback situation in addition to filling some other holes. With the draft and trade markets full of possible QB candidates, coach Ron Rivera and new executives Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney could use free agency to add receivers behind Terry McLaurin, revamp the linebacking corps, and find a veteran safety to shore up the secondary. Washington could also dip into the quarterbacks pool to provide competition for Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen or a rookie not yet ready to start.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $38.9 million
