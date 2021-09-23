STATS AND STUFF: Bills coach Sean McDermott faces Washington’s Ron Rivera, who hired him as defensive coordinator in Carolina. ... Rivera and Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier were teammates with the Chicago Bears for two seasons in the mid-1980s. ... Heinicke is making his second consecutive start after replacing injured veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington’s season opener. ... Heinicke was 34 of 46 for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Giants. ... Counting the playoffs, Heinicke’s 93 completions are the most of any player through his first three NFL starts. ... RB Jarret Patterson returns to Western New York after a star-studded career at the University at Buffalo. Patterson made the team as an undrafted free agent and has rushed twice for 9 yards so far this season. ... McLaurin had a career-high 11 receptions in Week 2 and finished with 107 yards and a TD catch. ... DT Jonathan Allen is coming off his fourth career game with two sacks. ... Josh Allen threw for 179 yards and two TDs and rushed for 35 yards in Buffalo’s blowout of Miami last week. ... RB Zack Moss tied a career high with two rushing TDs against the Dolphins. ... 2020 All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs has averaged 128.3 yards receiving against Washington. ... The Bills have not allowed their opponents to score in the first half so far this season, the franchise’s first two-game streak in that department since 1999. ... DE Gregory Rousseau is tied for the lead among rookies with two sacks. ... White led Buffalo with nine tackles last week. ... CB Taron Johnson against the Dolphins became just the fifth Bills player since 1999 to make a sack a forced fumble and two passes defensed in a game.