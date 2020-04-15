THEY NEED: TE, CB, OL, S
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, DL
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State Edge defender Chase Young, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
OUTLOOK: Young is expected to be Redskins’ pick unless offered king’s ransom to trade down. New coach Ron Rivera has no connection to Haskins, so going QB is possible early if Washington isn’t sold on Young at No. 2. Any move down would likely net second-round pick because Redskins don’t have one after moving up for pass-rusher Montez Sweat late in first round last year.
