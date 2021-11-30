“It’s interesting because if you go back and you look at the statistics of who wins the Super Bowl and how do they win it, it all points to the yards rushing,” Rivera said. “There is a physicality and mentality to it. If you can throw the ball well and yet at the same time still be able to keep that run game going, I think if you come up against a team that all they do is rely on the passing game, you have a chance, I think, to win and win big, and the reason being so is you can grind it out.”