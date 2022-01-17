The 37-year-old Weddle, a two-time All-Pro safety, is ending a two-year retirement to help the Rams, who lost both of their starting safeties in their regular-season finale. Taylor Rapp is inactive while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and Jordan Fuller is out for the season with a right ankle injury.
Arizona running backs James Conner (ribs) and Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe) and receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are all active for the playoffs, as are starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and rookie starting cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).
The Rams also activated defensive back Blake Countess from the practice squad to address their depth problems in the secondary. Countess hasn’t played in a game this season.
The Cardinals’ inactives are linebacker Victor Dimukeje, receiver Andy Isabella, defensive tackle Zach Kerr, quarterback Trace McSorley, offensive tackle Joshua Miles, defensive end Jordan Phillips and running back Jonathan Ward.
The Rams’ inactives are Rapp, quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Buddy Howell, linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
