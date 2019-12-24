Players on injured reserve must miss eight games before returning and Watt has only missed seven so far, meaning he could not play in Houston’s regular-season finale against Tennessee on Sunday.
This is the third time in four seasons that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has had a major injury. He missed the last 13 games of 2016 with a back injury which required surgery and played just five games in 2017 before breaking his leg. He played all 16 games last season and was a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.
