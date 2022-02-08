“Just back to being at home and doing the family, kid duty and getting ready to coach my son’s tackle football team,” he said. “I was my son’s head coach this past year and loved it, and I plan on doing that again. It brought a lot of joy and fulfilment coaching him and all his buddies, and seeing the kids grow and pushing them to greatness. That’s what I look forward to doing. Definitely not coming back after this. All the stars had to align for this to happen, and I don’t see that happening ever again.”