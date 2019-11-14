The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

AD

Results will be announced during NFL Honors, when the AP presents its individual award winners. That prime-time program from Miami will be on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.

AD

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won the Rooney Award last year. Before that, winners were Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly; running back Frank Gore, then with the Indianapolis Colts; defensive back Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders; and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals.

This year’s nominees:

Arizona Cardinals — C A.Q. Shipley

Atlanta Falcons — WR Julio Jones

Baltimore Ravens — QB Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills — LB Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers — RB Christian McCaffrey

AD

Chicago Bears — DB Kyle Fuller

Cincinnati Bengals — DE Sam Hubbard

Cleveland Browns — RB Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys— CB Byron Jones

Denver Broncos — LB Von Miller

Detroit Lions — QB Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers — CB Tramon Williams

Houston Texans — QB Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis Colts — WR T.Y. Hilton

AD

Jacksonville Jaguars — DL Calais Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs — QB Patrick Mahomes

Los Angeles Chargers — LB Thomas Davis Sr.

Los Angeles Rams — S Eric Weddle

Miami Dolphins— C Daniel Kilgore

Minnesota Vikings — DE Danielle Hunter

New England Patriots — WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints — T Terron Armstead

New York Giants — DL Dalvin Tomlinson

New York Jets— DL Steve McLendon

AD

Oakland Raiders — QB Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles — QB Carson Wentz

Pittsburgh Steelers — RB James Conner

San Francisco 49ers — T Joe Staley

Seattle Seahawks — LB K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans — C Ben Jones

Washington Redskins — RB Adrian Peterson

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD