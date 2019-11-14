The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Results will be announced during NFL Honors, when the AP presents its individual award winners. That prime-time program from Miami will be on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won the Rooney Award last year. Before that, winners were Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly; running back Frank Gore, then with the Indianapolis Colts; defensive back Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders; and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals.
This year’s nominees:
Arizona Cardinals — C A.Q. Shipley
Atlanta Falcons — WR Julio Jones
Baltimore Ravens — QB Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills — LB Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers — RB Christian McCaffrey
Chicago Bears — DB Kyle Fuller
Cincinnati Bengals — DE Sam Hubbard
Cleveland Browns — RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys— CB Byron Jones
Denver Broncos — LB Von Miller
Detroit Lions — QB Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers — CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans — QB Deshaun Watson
Indianapolis Colts — WR T.Y. Hilton
Jacksonville Jaguars — DL Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs — QB Patrick Mahomes
Los Angeles Chargers — LB Thomas Davis Sr.
Los Angeles Rams — S Eric Weddle
Miami Dolphins— C Daniel Kilgore
Minnesota Vikings — DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots — WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints — T Terron Armstead
New York Giants — DL Dalvin Tomlinson
New York Jets— DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders — QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles — QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers — RB James Conner
San Francisco 49ers — T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks — LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans — C Ben Jones
Washington Redskins — RB Adrian Peterson
