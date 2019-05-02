TRACK AND FIELD

GENEVA — The sports world’s highest court ruled that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events — a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women’s sports.

In a 2-1 ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld proposed rules issued by track’s governing body, the IAAF, saying that they are discriminatory but that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” of “preserving the integrity of female athletics.”

The IAAF argued that high, naturally occurring levels of testosterone in athletes like Semenya with “intersex” characteristics that don’t conform to standard definitions of male and female give them an unfair competitive advantage, and it decreed a maximum level for females.

The court decision could open the way for similar rules in other women’s sports where size, speed and power make a difference, such as weightlifting, boxing, swimming, rugby, field hockey and soccer.

Semenya — a 28-year-old South African whose sculpted biceps and super-fast, blow-away-the-competition times have led others to question her accomplishments — declared she will not be deterred.

The two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters will have to lower her testosterone levels by such means as birth control pills or prostate cancer drugs if she wants to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar. Semenya is expected to race in the 800 on Friday at a track meet in Doha in what will be the last world-class event before the new rules apply.

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Suddenly, the Kentucky Derby is wide open.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem, leaving a pair of Hall of Famers on the sideline — trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

Mandella told The Associated Press that Omaha Beach developed a cough and a subsequent veterinary exam showed the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. It’s generally not life- or career-threatening and is typically corrected with minor surgery. The trainer said Omaha Beach will have surgery in Kentucky in the next few days and will be sidelined for two to three

BASEBALL

MIAMI — Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber is in a cast after he broke his right forearm against the Miami Marlins.

Kluber was hit by a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson in the fifth inning, and after a brief visit with a trainer, the Indians’ ace left the game.

The Indians said the fracture was non-displaced, meaning the bone was still properly aligned. Kluber will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday, and the Indians will have a better idea at that point of how long he might be out.

Cleveland lost 4-2. Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, has struggled this season and is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

LAW

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for Robert Kraft wound down a three-day hearing by arguing surveillance video capturing the New England Patriots owner inside a Florida massage spa should be suppressed in his prostitution case because a warrant allowing it should never have been granted.

The judge in state court in South Florida didn’t immediately issue a ruling, but he did order Kraft to appear later in the month at a hearing on whether both sides are ready for trial.

Krafts’ attorneys said the warrant had no instructions on how to protect innocent people, detectives didn’t try to use less intrusive investigative methods and the lead detective was reckless in his statements in the warrant. Prosecutors said the warrant was justified, and detectives testified that they switched to a different video feed if an innocent customer was getting a legitimate massage.

Jupiter Police Detectives Danielle Hirsch and Troy Jenne, who monitored the surveillance video on tablets in real time, said they typically were able to spot whether customers were there for illicit sex acts or legitimate massages based on whether customers kept their underwear on or took it off upon entering the massage rooms. If the massages appeared legitimate, the detectives said they minimized the screens capturing that video feed and switched to watching other video feeds from four massage rooms. In several cases where lights in the massage room were turned off, no charges were filed against the patrons even though the detectives strongly suspected sex acts were going on, they said.

Kraft’s attorneys are trying to convince Judge Leonard Hanser that Jupiter detective Andrew Sharp illegally obtained a warrant to install hidden video cameras in the Palm Beach County, spa and Kraft’s constitutional right to privacy was violated. Kraft was one of almost 300 men who were charged in February with paying for sex acts during police busts at 10 massage parlors that stretched from the Palm Beach area to Orlando.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s success this week in getting his child-endangerment conviction overturned capped a seven-year fight to save his reputation and stay out of jail, a period during which he has been richly compensated by the university he once ran.

Spanier no longer has an office on campus and is not teaching, but he still collects a salary as a tenured professor on administrative leave. Penn State won’t say what it pays him, and the school is largely exempt from the state open records law. What is known is that Spanier collected several million dollars from the school in the years immediately after his ouster as president in 2011.

Hours before he was to report to jail to serve two months, a federal judge late Tuesday threw out his misdemeanor conviction for failing to tell police or child-welfare authorities of an eyewitness’ account in 2001 that Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was abusing a boy in a team shower. The judge said Spanier, 70, should not have been charged for 2001 actions under revisions to the law enacted in 2007, and gave prosecutors three months to retry him. On Wednesday, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he would appeal.

PRO FOOTBALL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants have told Corey Ballentine to skip the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp to mourn the death of a Washburn University teammate who was killed in a shooting that also wounded New York’s sixth-round pick just hours after being taken in the NFL draft.

The Giants draft choices and rookie free agents were to report on Thursday. Practices are scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement released by the Giants, the team said it has been in contact with Ballentine since Sunday.

Simmons, a fellow defensive back, was killed early Sunday outside an off-campus party. Ballentine was wounded. He was treated and released from a hospital on Sunday.

The university said Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. No one has been arrested. Services for Simmons of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, are scheduled for Saturday.

