Houston has surged into first at 4-2 in the AFC South thanks to victories over Atlanta and Kansas City. The Texans have won four of their past five meetings against Indianapolis.

The Jaguars will get a chance to exhale with Ramsey finally gone following a drawn-out divorce with Jacksonville that ended with a trade to the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Titans, meanwhile, will try to give their offense a jolt by starting Tannehill in favor of struggling Marcus Mariota.

In other early games on Sunday, San Francisco has a chance to get off to the franchise’s first 6-0 start since 1990 when the 49ers play in Washington. Minnesota’s revived offense heads to Detroit to take on the Lions while Buffalo hosts Miami with a shot at improving to 5-1.

The late window includes former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas visiting Seattle as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans will try to stay unbeaten with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback when the Saints visit Chicago. Philadelphia travels to Dallas in a showdown for first place in the underwhelming NFC East.

