The offense. Chicago’s 22 points were two shy off its season high, and with 324 yards, the Bears went over 300 for the fourth time. Not exactly a high bar. But considering they came in last in the NFL in total offense and passing and 30th in points per game, it was at least a small step. The Bears were also 8 of 15 on third downs, though they need to do a better job in the red zone. They were 1 for 3 on Sunday.