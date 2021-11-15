Over the course of 70 minutes of an occasionally comical 16-16 tie, Detroit gashed the Steelers for 229 yards rushing. The Lions did it with quarterback Jared Goff basically a bystander thanks to shoddy pass protection and a strained oblique. They did it with De’Andre Swift putting up a career-best 130 yards rushing. They did it with Godwin Igwebuike — a converted safety — bolting up the middle for a 42-yard touchdown. They did it with Jermar Jefferson doing the same on a 28-yard sprint to the end zone.