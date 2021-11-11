“In college, whether you get hurt or you’re the backup, you want the team to do well but a part in your head, you’re like, ‘Oh man, I hope the backup doesn’t do well, right?’” Wilson said. “But in the NFL, it’s so different. You know, I really do hope Mike does well. I hope the team wins and it’s just because of the business of it all and the way that Mike treats me when he was the backup. He deserves to do well. He’s been working his butt off. The whole situation, it’s been a lot smoother than you would think it would be.