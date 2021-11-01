The Jets moved the ball consistently and scored in the opening quarter. The defense made stops, got its first interception and put pressure on the quarterback. One somewhat overshadowed decision was LaFleur moving into the booth after calling the offense from the sideline in the first five games. Saleh said Wilson preferred LaFleur near him on the sideline to communicate, while White said it wasn’t necessary for him. If LaFleur felt more comfortable having a bird’s-eye view, that could be a permanent move — especially based on Sunday’s results.