Brees was replaced by Jameis Winston at the start of the second half against San Francisco. Brees stood waiting with his helmet on while Winston and Taysom Hill took warmup snaps.

AD

Brees has been limited with a shoulder ailment the past two weeks at practice but played his best game of the season last week against Tampa Bay.

AD

Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran and the cornerstone of the Rams’ offense under Sean McVay, was injured when K.J. Wright accidentally hit the side of Whitworth’s leg.

As Whitworth was being helped to the cart, Wilson, wearing a mask, came over and shook his hand. Other Seahawks as well as Whitworth’s Rams teammates consoled the 38-year-old lineman.

Whitworth had played every snap this season and 99% of last season’s snaps for the Rams. Whitworth, who began his career with 11 seasons in Cincinnati, hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013.

AD

Joe Noteboom, who returned from injured reserve this week, took over for Whitworth. Noteboom usually has played guard for the Rams when healthy.

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills.

AD

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury after throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in a 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. P.J. Walker finished up at quarterback and was not effective.

Coach Matt Rhule offered no update on Bridgewater’s status after the game. Also Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson left early in the third quarter after reinjuring his toe.

AD

In other injury news:

— Packers running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin left with a rib injury in the first half against Jacksonville.

— Giants right guard Kevin Zeitler came out of the game against the Eagles with a concussion.

— Washington safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) were hurt during the game against Detroit. And Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (hip) left the game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL