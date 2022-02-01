“I know what it feels like, at my age to play and keep up with these guys. And sometimes the only thing that gets me through it is realizing that I’m getting to do it, and I don’t have to do it,” he said. “What a cool opportunity it is to be where I’m at and stand where my feet are and enjoy the moment. I try to make sure all these guys keep that in perspective and realize what a cool opportunity it is and approach it that way sometimes, instead of always feeling like they’re obligated, or they have this burden on them to live up to expectations.”