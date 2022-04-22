Wide receiver high on Commanders' list going into NFL draft

11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-10)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Traded for QB Carson Wentz. Lost RG Brandon Scherff in free agency, released LG Ereck Flowers and DT Matt Ioannidis. Designated S Landon Collins to be released after June 1. Re-signed RB J.D. McKissic, S Bobby McCain, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Cam Sims, K Joey Slye and CB Danny Johnson. Signed G Andrew Norwell and DE Efe Obada.
THEY NEED: WR, S, DT, OL, developmental QB.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, Edge rusher, LB, CB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: USC WR Drake London; Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson; Ohio State WR Chris Olave; Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton.
OUTLOOK: Washington’s draft comes in the aftermath of the trade for Wentz and upcoming contract negotiations with top WR Terry McLaurin. Even if the Commanders can pay McLaurin to stick around long term, they could use another option in the passing game to take some heat off him and help Wentz. Losing Collins is a blow to Rivera and Jack Del Rio’s defense that often played three safeties with McCain and Kam Curl also on the field. Hamilton if he slips to 11 would seem a perfect fit. In a weak QB year, don’t rule out a developmental prospect in one of the middle or later rounds to groom for the future.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL