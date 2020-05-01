Among the claims made by Ferrell — as Olsen:
— He draws up his own plays, “This one I just drew up is called ‘90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst.”
— He doesn’t play special teams.
— He thinks fellow tight end Luke Willson needs to cut his hair.
— And he expressed thanks to Carroll for allowing him to “do broadcasting,” during games. “I’m only going to play about 12 plays per game.”
Ferrell’s appearance concluded with the video cutting to Olsen with an amused expression.
Ferrell has been friends with Carroll since his time as the head coach at USC and has been a regular at the Seahawks’ facility and at games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.