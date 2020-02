Williams finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, and added 29 yards on four receptions. The performance came in the stadium of Miami Dolphins, his team in his first four NFL seasons before they decided not to re-sign him.

Williams then joined the Chiefs in 2018 and was a big factor in this year’s postseason run to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since 1970. He scored six touchdowns in three games, and helped Kansas City overcome a double-digit deficit in each win.

Against the 49ers, Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs ahead 24-20 with 2:44 left.

After the 49ers lost the ball on downs, Williams sealed the win. He took a handoff, veered to the outside and sprinted to the end zone untouched for a 38-yard score.

He waved the ball at the crowd and then skipped happily toward his teammates to celebrate. The 100-yard rushing effort was the fifth of his career, and his second in postseason play.

