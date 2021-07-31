“That’s one of the traits that is very unique about him,” Saleh said of Wilson’s ability to make off-balance throws. “He is an improvisor. You know, you have your runners, you have your scramblers and then you have your pocket passers. And he is more of a scrambler in the sense that he’s looking to throw, he’s trying to move and he can throw off his right, left, sidearm, under — whatever motion and platform you want to talk about.”