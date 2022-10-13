Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night

STATS AND STUFF: Wilson needs four touchdown passes to join Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (333) as the only players with 300 or more TD passes in their first 11 NFL seasons. ... Wilson is 0-2 against the Chargers, one of two teams he has never defeated. The other is Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before being traded to Denver in March. The Broncos lost 17-16 at the Seahawks in their opener this season. ... WR Courtland Sutton is one of two players with at least 50 yards receiving in each of his first five games this season. ... OLB Bradley Chubb has 5½ sacks and is the only player in the league with five or more sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 2022. ... The Broncos have forced a league-high nine fumbles so far, recovering three of them. ... The Chargers have allowed five sacks, which is tied with Cleveland for fewest in the league. Justin Herbert has been sacked once in each of the past three games while attempting 118 passes in that span. ... OLB Khalil Mack is one of three players with at least five sacks and six tackles for loss this season (Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby, Dallas LB Micah Parsons). ... QB Justin Herbert has thrown at least one touchdown in 26 consecutive games, which is the third-longest streak in Chargers history. Philip Rivers had streaks of 28 (Dec. 9, 2012-Oct. 23, 2014) and 27 games (Oct. 1, 2017-Dec. 13, 2018). ... Los Angeles has allowed 46 points in the third quarter through five games (9.2 points per game). The defense gave up 84 points in the third quarter during the 2021 season (4.9 points per game). ... WR Mike Williams has at least 100 yards receiving in each of his three road games. He has 25 yards on three receptions with a touchdown in two home games. ... The Chargers offense had a season-low 17 penalty yards against the Browns, their fewest in 22 games under coach Brandon Staley.