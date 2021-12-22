RT Brandon Shell missed his second straight game because of a mix of a shoulder injury and landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So his “stock down” is less to do with his performance as that of undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, who for the second straight game looked more than capable of filling in at right tackle. Shell has played well and played through several injuries during his two seasons with Seattle, but is a free agent after the season. Curhan may have a chance over the final few weeks to prove to be the solution going forward.