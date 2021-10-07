STATS AND STUFF: While the Jets rank 32nd with their average of only 11.8 points scored, the Falcons rank 32nd while allowing 32 points per game. ... The Jets won their previous trip to London, beating Miami 27-14 at Wembley Stadium in 2015. ... Jets chairman Woody Johnson served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017-21 under President Donald Trump. ... Smith interviewed with the Jets for their coaching vacancy last offseason before New York hired Robert Saleh. ... Wilson has completed 11 passes of 25 or more yards this season, tied for the fourth most in the league. He’s the only rookie quarterback to complete 10 or more such passes this season. ... The Jets had seven sacks last week against Tennessee, giving them 13 for the season. That ties New York with Minnesota for fourth in the league – one behind Carolina, Chicago and Cleveland, all with 14. ... DL Quinnen Williams had two sacks last week, while older brother Quincy, a LB, had one – making them the first pair of brothers on the same team to each get a sack in the same game. ... The Jets’ defense has a league-high 1,029 snaps from rookies or second-year players, including CB Bryce Hall (271), CB Michael Carter II (182), DL Bryce Huff (148), CB Javelin Guidry (147) and CB Brandin Echols (138). ... This will be the Falcons’ second game in London, following a 22-21 loss to Detroit at Wembley Stadium in 2014. ... Cordarrelle Patterson last week became the first Falcons running back with three TD catches in a game. ... Ryan had his 13th career game with at least four TD passes last week, passing Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Fran Tarkenton and Sonny Jurgensen on the NFL list. ... Ridley has at least five catches in 11 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind Davante Adams’ 16. ... LB Foye Oluokun has had at least 12 tackles in back-to-back games. ... Kyle Pitts leads rookie tight ends with 15 catches for 189 yards.