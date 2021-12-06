The defense. It was back to the drawing board after giving up 418 yards to the Eagles. Cornerback Bryce Hall said the Jets prepared all week for Jalen Hurts, who missed the game with an ankle injury. But several others said they game planned for the Eagles’ offense, which Ulbrich said didn’t change much schematically with Minshew at quarterback. Still, the Jets couldn’t keep Philly out of the end zone in the first half and New York’s D couldn’t get off the field in the third quarter.