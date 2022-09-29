Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets are looking to be at least .500 after four games for the first time since 2017, when they were 2-2 under then-coach Todd Bowles before finishing 5-11. ... Wilson comes to Pittsburgh with a pair of streaks: He has thrown 156 consecutive passes and gone five straight games without throwing an INT. ... WR Garrett Wilson has 18 catches to tie TE Tyler Conklin for the team lead and are the most among rookies. Wilson’s 214 yards receiving are tied for second with Atlanta’s Drake London, behind only New Orleans’ Chris Olave (268) among rookies. ... Conklin’s 18 catches are the most by a Jets tight end through three games since the merger in 1970. ... The Jets are just 17 for 47 (36.2%) on third down this season, ranking them 19th in the league. ... Greg Zuerlein has three field goals of 50 or more yards this season, becoming the 11th player in league history with at least 40 — he has 41 — from that distance. He’s also the first Jets kicker to have three field goals of 50 or more yards in the first three games of a season. ... The Steelers bumped DT Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart, replacing veteran DT Tyson Alualu. Pittsburgh’s run defense, which ranked last in the NFL in 2021, has struggled to take a step forward this season. Pittsburgh is 28th in yards rushing, though the Steelers are 12th in yard per carry. ... Slow starts are nothing new in Pittsburgh of late. The Steelers have gone 9-10-1 in September since 2017. Pittsburgh has typically been much better once the calendar flips to October. The Steelers are an NFL-best 41-15 in since Mike Tomlin took over in 2007, including a 24-6 mark at home. ... Pittsburgh is 20-10 when coming off nine days’ rest and has won eight straight games the week after playing on Thursday going back to 2013. ... The Steelers are making a habit of playing in close games. Fifteen of their past 20 regular-season games have been decided by eight points or fewer going back to 2021. That number would have been 16 out of 20 if not for a fluke fumble recovery in the end zone on the final play last week in Cleveland. ... Steelers Pro Bowl WR Diontae Johnson has caught at least five passes in 15 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Johnson, however, made a key drop in the second half last week against Cleveland that negated a potentially big gain. ... While Watt is out, third-year outside LB Alex Highsmith is picking up a bit of the slack. Highsmith has 4 1/2 sacks through three games. His career high is six sacks set last season.