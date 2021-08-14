With Joe Judge holding out Jones, entering his third NFL season and second as the full-time starter, along with most of the starters, Mike Glennon got the start for the Giants. The 31-year-old backup, with his sixth NFL team, was 3 of 7 for 20 yards in three series before being replaced by Clayton Thorson in the second quarter. Glennon’s last series ended with Corey Clement losing a fumble near the goal line.