STATS AND STUFF: Houston’s eight-game skid is its longest since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. The Titans are off to their best start since opening the 2008 season 10-0. Their six-game winning streak is the NFL’s longest active, with the last five against 2020 playoff teams. The Titans are tied with Arizona and Green Bay for the NFL’s best record. ... The Texans forced a season-high five turnovers against the Dolphins. ... Houston tied a season high with four sacks against Miami. ... Texans WR Brandin Cooks has 19 receptions on third downs, tied for fourth in the NFL. Cooks had 166 yards receiving and two touchdowns in his last game against the Titans. ... WR Danny Amendola had a season-high 49 yards receiving against the Dolphins. ... LB Zach Cunningham had 13 tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble in the last game against Tennessee. ... DB Eric Murray had eight tackles and an interception in the last game. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has 13 TD passes, three TDs rushing and only two interceptions in his past five starts vs. Houston. ... Foreman had a season-high 78 yards from scrimmage last week. He was selected by Houston in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. ... OLB Harold Landry is third in the NFL with a career-high 10 sacks. ... Titans DT Jeffery Simmons has a career-high 7 1/2 sacks with five in the past two games. ... S Kevin Byard has five interceptions this season.