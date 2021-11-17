NOTES: The Titans seem to be healing up if only based on Wednesday’s injury report listing only 11 players. Tennessee had 15 on the report last week not counting two players later added to the injury report. The Titans only went through a walk-through without helmets, but six did not practice: RG Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), CB Chris Jackson (foot), LB David Long (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion). DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) were limited.