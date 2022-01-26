Here are some facts: The Chiefs have won six straight home playoff games, one of the 10 longest streaks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. They are among seven franchises to reach four straight conference title games, and the first to host all of them. A third straight Super Bowl appearance would match the Dolphins of Don Shula in the early ‘70s and the Patriots of Bill Belichick from 2016-18 as the only franchises to make that many in a row with at least one victory.