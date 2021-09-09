STATS AND STUFF: The game was moved out of the Superdome and to Jacksonville because the New Orleans area is recovering from Hurricane Ida. It’s the first Saints home game scheduled for the Superdome to be moved since Hurricane Katrina displaced the club in 2005. The only other Saints home game played outside the dome since then was part of the NFL’s international series in London. ... Rodgers won his third MVP last season and led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown passes, completion percentage and interception percentage. He was the first player to lead the league in all four categories since Steve Young in 1992. … Packers K Mason Crosby has made 18 consecutive field-goal attempts. The only two longer streaks in team history also were Crosby’s. He made 23 straight from 2010-11 and 19 in a row from 2013-14. … Green Bay has won its season opener each of the last six years, matching the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak. ... QB Jameis Winston, a 2015 first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay, is slated to make his first start for New Orleans since joining the Saints in free agency in 2020. ... Winston passed for 270 yards and two TDs vs. no INTs in his only start vs. Green Bay on Dec. 3, 2017. ... In 2019 with the Buccaneers, Winston led the NFL in yards passing with 5,109 and ranked second in TDs passing with 33, but also led the league with 30 interceptions. ... Saints DE Cameron Jordan had 7 1/2 sacks in 2020 and ranks fourth in the NFL with 93 1/2 sacks since 2012. He also is the only player with at least seven sacks in each of the past nine seasons. ... Saints LB Demario Davis has at least 100 tackles in each of his past four seasons. Davis and Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David are the only LBs with at least 400 tackles and 40 or more tackles for losses since 2017.