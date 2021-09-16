STATS AND STUFF: QB Jameis Winston had five TD passes with no interceptions for a 130.8 rating in Week 1. That was Winston’s second career game with five TD passes, tying a career high. ... Winston passed for 400 yards in his previous start vs. Carolina on Oct. 13, 2019, with Tampa Bay. ... RB Alvin Kamara had 91 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 8 receiving) and a TD receiving last week. Kamara has 16 TD catches since 2017, tied for most among running backs during that timeframe. ... TE Juwan Johnson had his first two career TD catches in Week 1 in what was his first game since being converted from wide receiver to his new position. ... S Marcus Williams had his 14th career interception last week. ... Saints receiver Chris Hogan, who had a TD catch last week, played for Carolina in 2019. ... Panthers QB Sam Darnold made his Carolina debut last Sunday and threw for 279 yards with and one touchdown in a 19-14 win against his former team, the New York Jets in Week 1. ... Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey had 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches vs. the Jets. ... Carolina’s defense had six sacks by six different players against the Jets.