Winter storm sends Browns vs. Bills indoors at Detroit

STATS AND STUFF: The NFL shifted the game from Buffalo to Detroit for safety reasons with a lake-effect storm projected to drop between one and three feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills last played a neutral site game in Detroit in 2014 when a lake-effect storm led to the league moving the Bills home game against the New York Jets. The Bills won 38-3. ... The Browns’ playoff hopes are hanging by the thinnest of threads following a wretched performance last week in Miami. ... The Dolphins came in ranked No. 28 in rushing and gashed Cleveland for 195 yards. Miami was the third team to post a season-high in rushing against the Browns. ... Cleveland’s normally potent running attack was off last week as the Browns gained 112, most of them after the score got out of hand. ... Chubb leads the NFL with 11 rushing TDs and a 5.65-yard average per carry. ... Chubb’s been especially effective in the fourth quarter, leading the league with 296 yards. ... This will be Jacoby Brissett’s second-to-last start before turning things over to Deshaun Watson, who returned to practice this week for the first time while serving his 11-game NFL suspension. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett and Buffalo’s Von Miller are the only players with at least seven sacks in each of the past six seasons. ... Garrett has been slowed by a shoulder injury sustained in a Sept. 26 car crash. ... Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt played quarterback (1994-2003) and coached (2006-09) in Buffalo. He also spent two seasons as the Bills’ radio color analyst. ... The Bills have lost two straight for just the third time since the start of the 2019 season, and haven’t dropped three in a row since a four-game skid in 2018. ... The Bills are 4-3 when tied or leading at the half. ... Bills coach Sean McDermott is 0-1 against Cleveland, one of just four teams — and the only AFC opponent — he’s yet to register a win against since taking over in 2017. ... Allen is 25-20 overall, and 5-3 this season when committing a turnover. He’s 7-13 overall when committing a turnover after halftime. ... WR Stefon Diggs has topped 100 yards receiving six times this season, and ranks third in the NFL with 72 catches and 985 yards, and tied for second with seven TD catches. ... The Bills have turned the ball over in the red zone in each of their past five outings (three interceptions, two fumbles). ... Poyer is tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions despite missing four games because of an injury.