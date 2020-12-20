Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started each of the six games Wisconsin (3-3) has played and completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,108 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. When Mertz got hurt Saturday in a 20-17 victory over Minnesota, sophomore Chase Wolf came in and went 4 of 5 for 15 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter, including an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.
He has completed 68% of his passes for 3,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Coan had a school-record 236 completions while throwing for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019.
