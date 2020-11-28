The 28-year-old Hogan is a fourth-year player who has spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Washington and Denver. He has played in eight NFL games, the last in 2017, and completed 59% of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Also Saturday, the Bengals activated receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both had been placed on the list Wednesday.
The team also signed cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.
