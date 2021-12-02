STATS AND STUFF: Arizona owns the best record in the NFL. ... The Cardinals will try to improve to 7-0 on the road this season. They’ve won the previous six road games by 10 points or more. They’re just the third NFL team to ever accomplish that feat, joining the 1968 Cowboys and 1936 Bears. ... The Cardinals have used eight different starting lineups on the offensive line this season, including seven in the past nine games. ... RB James Conner has rushing touchdowns in five straight games, which ties a franchise record. ... LB Markus Golden leads the Cardinals with 10 sacks. ... Rondale Moore had a franchise rookie record 11 catches against Seattle. ... The Cardinals have had 34 offensive plays gain at least 25 yards this season. That’s second most in the league behind Las Vegas, which has 36. ... Arizona has forced 15 fumbles this season, which leads the NFL. The Cardinals have recovered 11 of those fumbles — second in the league. ... Arizona’s offense has used 36 players, second in the league behind Tennessee. ... Chicago beat winless Detroit on a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos. ... Though the Bears are one game out of the NFC’s seventh and final spot, they are one of eight teams in the conference with either four or five victories. ... Chicago is tied for second in the NFL with 32 sacks. LB Robert Quinn has 11 and is tied for fourth in the league. ... WR Darnell Mooney had 123 yards against Detroit after finishing with 121 in the loss to Baltimore four days earlier. ... Dalton threw for a Bears season-high 317 yards last week and a touchdown.