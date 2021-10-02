“I played with the guy for a long time and coached with him for a couple of years while he was here,” Brown said. “It’s a little bit awkward, but at the end of the day, it’s still about competing and going against each other. That’s what it comes down to. I mean, I know I’m not playing, but still, you’re approaching the game as we do every other team around the league, is that we do everything we can to prepare for what they have. We’ll approach this game the same way, not because Tom Brady is Tom Brady or whatever it is, because it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We have a really good football team all around.”