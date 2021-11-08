“It has been kind of rough all year to get in the flow, to get things going,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said. “I said a few week ago that we were getting healthy. That was the No. 1 thing. Then you start getting into the flow with your whole group with those ones and I feel like that is what’s been happening. The camaraderie in practice has been high. Guys are starting to respond better to the task at hand. We are just going out there and having fun again.”