STATS AND STUFF: Fields set a career high with a 96.6 passer rating and 26 completions last week vs. Minnesota. His previous high in completions was 22. ... TE Cole Kmet is one of five TEs in the NFC with five games of five or more catches this season. ... DE Robert Quinn is second in the NFL with 16 sacks. Quinn has 14 sacks in 12 career games against Seattle. Quinn had two sacks and a forced fumble last week vs. Minnesota. ... LB Roquan Smith has a career-high 140 tackles for the season, ranking fourth in the NFL. Seattle’s Bobby Wagner leads the league with 158 tackles. ... Wagner needs 10 tackles to set a career high and establish a franchise record. ... Lockett needs 35 yards receiving to set a career high. His current high is 1,057 yards set in 2019. ... The Seahawks are allowing 3.8 yards per rush, second in the NFL behind New Orleans (3.78).