STATS AND STUFF: Minnesota is one of six NFC teams with six or seven wins. ... The Vikings nearly blew a 29-0 lead last week, hanging on by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play. ... Minnesota is the only team in the league without a loss by more than eight points. ... QB Kirk Cousins had season worsts against the Steelers in completions (14), completion percentage (45.2) and passer rating (63.4). ... Cook last week passed Ted Brown for fifth place on the team’s all-time rushing list. ... WR Justin Jefferson (2,688) needs 68 receiving yards for the most in NFL history in a player’s first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. ... The Vikings have allowed only 18 sacks, the second fewest in the league behind Tampa Bay. ... Vikings S Harrison Smith has five interceptions and one fumble recovery in 15 career games against the Bears. ... Chicago has lost seven of eight. ... The 45 points last week were the most allowed by the Bears since a 48-23 loss to Arizona on Sept. 20, 2015. ... LB Robert Quinn is tied for third in the NFL with 14 sacks — 3 1/2 shy of Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record in 1984. ... WR/PR Jakeem Grant had the NFL’s first punt return for a touchdown this season last week when he ran one back 97 yards — the longest punt return for a score by any Bears player since at least 1960, which is as far back as the team’s data on that statistic go. The sixth-year pro also caught a flip pass in the backfield and turned it into a 46-yard TD.