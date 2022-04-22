With QB decision in spotlight, Falcons need WR, edge rusher

8. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Traded Ryan to Indianapolis. Released OLB Dante Fowler, OT Matt Gono, DL Tyeler Davison, WR Marvin Hall, QB Matt Barkley. Lost Oluokun, Gage, TE Hayden Hurst, QB A.J. McCarron, SS Duron Harmon, CB Fabian Moreau, LS Josh Harris, WR Tajae Sharpe, OT Jason Spriggs, P Thomas Morstead, OLB Brandon Copeland, DE Jonathan Bullard. Signed K Younghoe Koo, OL Jake Matthews to extensions. Signed CB Casey Hayward, RB Damien Williams, OLB Lorenzo Carter, WR KhaDarel Hodge, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Auden Tate, DB Dean Marlowe, LS Beau Brinkley, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Germain Ifedi, CB Mike Ford, TE Anthony Firkser, DT Vincent Taylor. Re-signed CB Isaiah Oliver, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, S Erik Harris, RB Qadree Ollison, WR Olamide Zaccheaus.
THEY NEED: Edge rusher, WR, QB, RB, OT, DT.
THEY DON’T NEED: PK, TE, FB, CB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson; Liberty QB Malik Willis; Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson II.
OUTLOOK: The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota as their probable 2022 starting quarterback after trading Ryan. They still need depth at the position for this year, and a long-term starter. If the Falcons are convinced Willis can be the future starter, they can use the No. 8 overall pick on the dual-threat player who has the potential to excite the fan base. If not, general manager Terry Fontenot could trade down in the first round. Wilson would provide important talent to a wide receiver position in desperate need of help after Ridley’s suspension. No matter the first-round decision, wide receiver and edge rusher should be addressed.
