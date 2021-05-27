NOTES: Carroll said he expects the veterans’ in-person participation to pick up as the offseason workouts continue into June and that most should be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp in mid-June. “We’re communicating on a good level about it so it hasn’t been a negotiation. It’s been a conversation about it and we’re kind of partnering in this thing to put it together so we can get what we need to get done,” Carroll said. ... Carroll said he continues to have conversations with players who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines. “I made a pitch again today to our guys so they’re aware that the timeframe that’s left in the summertime before camp starts, ideally we’d like everybody to be vaccinated before we report to camp just to make it as safe as possible for everyone,” he said.