That leaves Tyrod Taylor as the team’s quarterback, giving him another shot to start after he lost his job last season following a medical mishap. He spent two years with the Chargers, backing up Philip Rivers in his first year before moving into the starting role last season. He only started one game before being sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung when giving a painkilling injection for a rib injury. By the time he recovered he had lost his starting job to Justin Herbert, who became the Offensive Rookie of the Year.