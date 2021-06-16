With his brother Christopher in charge in his absence, the Jets fired coach Todd Bowles, hired Adam Gase and then fired him after two seasons. Mike Maccagnan was fired as the GM, and Douglas replaced him. New York drafted Sam Darnold as its franchise quarterback but has since moved on after three subpar seasons and drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. There was also last season played during a pandemic, when the Jets went 2-14 and were one of the league’s punchlines.