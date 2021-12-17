Harris is fine with that arrangement. It’s what he signed up for. Yes, he’s well aware of the career arc of former Pittsburgh star Le’Veon Bell, who filled a similar role during his prime from 2014-17, when he averaged 25 1/2 touches per game while making three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. Bell, who is still just 29, is currently looking for work after being cut by Baltimore last month.