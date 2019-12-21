As expected, Bucs Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin is sitting out Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, replaced in the starting lineup by Justin Watson.

Jameis Winston is also without two more of his top receivers, Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, who were placed on injured reserve this week.

Fuller is Houston’s second-leading receiver with 47 receptions for 659 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Hyde leads the Texans in rushing with 1,030 yards and five TDs.

Wide receivers Steven Mitchell, Jr., and Keke Coutee are inactive for Texans, as are cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebackers Jacob Martin and Benardrick McKinney, tight end Jordan Thomas and defensive end Joel Heath.

Veteran safety Darian Stewart is starting for Tampa Bay in place of Jordan Whitehead, who also went on injured reserve this week.

Linebacker Kahzin Daniels, guard Aaron Stinnie, tackle Jerald Hawkins, tight ends Jordan Leggett and Tanner Hudson, and defensive lineman Beau Allen are inactive for the Bucs.

