Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick, hasn’t played since breaking his right foot in the season opener at Minnesota. He is expected to share time with Matt Gono.
Offensive linemen Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) and James Carpenter (concussion) won’t play against the Panthers (5-7). Punter Matt Bosher (right groin) and safety Sharrod Neasman (shoulder) are questionable.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.